Get up with Grace: Remedy Coffee | KOB 4
Get up with Grace: Remedy Coffee

Marian Camacho
August 01, 2019 07:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Get up with Grace, the morning crew is taste-testing some delicious brews from Remedy Coffee in downtown Albuquerque.

The coffee shop sits right next to Duran's Pharmacy off of Lomas and Central. Baristas serve up unique, specialty coffees that feature local ingredients.

Watch the full video for more.

