Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of grooming Epstein's victims at his New Mexico ranch

According to the indictment, abuse happened at multiple locations, including at Epstein's Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico. The indictment details how "Victim 2" was flown into New Mexico from out of state "at Epstein's invitation" in 1996.

The victim said Epstein and Maxwell took her to the movies, and that Maxwell took her shopping. She claimed Maxwell gave her a topless massage, then encouraged her to do the same to Epstein.