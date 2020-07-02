Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of grooming Epstein's victims at his New Mexico ranch

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jeffrey Epstein's longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, was taken into custody Thursday morning in New Hampshire.
An 18-page indictment has accounts from three anonymous victims claiming that Maxwell helped groom them for sexual acts with Epstein. All were minors.
According to the indictment, abuse happened at multiple locations, including at Epstein's Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico. The indictment details how "Victim 2" was flown into New Mexico from out of state "at Epstein's invitation" in 1996.
The victim said Epstein and Maxwell took her to the movies, and that Maxwell took her shopping. She claimed Maxwell gave her a topless massage, then encouraged her to do the same to Epstein.
Epstein reportedly died by suicide in a federal detention center last summer while waiting for a trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing. She is expected in court Thursday afternoon.
