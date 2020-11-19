Ghost Adventures features Gallup's historic El Rancho Hotel

Brianna Wilson
Updated: November 19, 2020 12:43 PM
Created: November 19, 2020 12:11 PM
GALLUP, N.M. — The Ghost Adventures crew says the El Rancho Hotel in Gallup is one of the most haunted hotels in the country.
Since its construction in the mid-1930s, the El Rancho Hotel has welcomed countless visitors traveling along the historic Route 66.
"W.D. Griffith is the one that built the El Rancho Hotel," said Leroy McCray, the historian of the hotel. "He was a movie producer, director. He found out this was the perfect place to make a lot of the old western movies."
The hotel quickly became a hotspot for A-list celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Kirk Douglas, and the hotel's most famous guests — former President Ronald Reagan and John Wayne.
"They both stayed here eight times," McCray said. "They both made eight movies around the area."
Hundreds of movie stars have made the El Rancho their temporary home over the past 84 years. The walls are lined with their photos, and each room has been named after the icon who stayed there.
But while most of the guests who have come through have been living, there are rumored to be a few spirits who've made this place their permanent home.
Liliana Rivera has been an El Rancho employee for ten years and she says she's no stranger to paranormal activity at her work.
"You can hear the ghosts being in the kitchen," she said. "Playing with the pots and pans every now and then."
Rivera said on the second floor there's a ghost that likes to keep to himself.
"He likes to lock himself inside the rooms," she said. "He actually puts the chain on the door. He locks the windows from the inside... we have a hard time getting in there."
The spooky stories have brought in visitors from all over the world — who are hoping for an encounter.
Right now, the El Rancho is currently open at 25% capacity but the restaurant and gift shop will remain closed through the end of the month.
Ghost Adventures will also be airing an episode about the Painted Lady Bed & Brew in Albuquerque on Nov. 19.
