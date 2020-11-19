Ghost Adventures features Gallup's historic El Rancho Hotel

"They both stayed here eight times," McCray said. "They both made eight movies around the area."

Hundreds of movie stars have made the El Rancho their temporary home over the past 84 years. The walls are lined with their photos, and each room has been named after the icon who stayed there.

But while most of the guests who have come through have been living, there are rumored to be a few spirits who've made this place their permanent home.

Liliana Rivera has been an El Rancho employee for ten years and she says she's no stranger to paranormal activity at her work.

"You can hear the ghosts being in the kitchen," she said. "Playing with the pots and pans every now and then."

Rivera said on the second floor there's a ghost that likes to keep to himself.

"He likes to lock himself inside the rooms," she said. "He actually puts the chain on the door. He locks the windows from the inside... we have a hard time getting in there."

The spooky stories have brought in visitors from all over the world — who are hoping for an encounter.

Right now, the El Rancho is currently open at 25% capacity but the restaurant and gift shop will remain closed through the end of the month.

Ghost Adventures will also be airing an episode about the Painted Lady Bed & Brew in Albuquerque on Nov. 19.