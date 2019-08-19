'Ghost bike' honors woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Ryan Laughlin
August 18, 2019 11:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Family and friends gathered at the intersection of Louisiana and Comanche Sunday to remember Alexus Cortez.
She was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bike on Aug. 5.
"This is really hard for me, but Alexus was an amazing, very amazing young lady," said Alexus' mother, Delfina Brown.
Alexus leaves behind a four-year-old son, who was seen kissing her picture at the memorial.
Duke City Wheelman, a nonprofit organization that advocates for cyclists, donated the "ghost bike" to honor Cortez.
The president of the organization said there are about 28 ghost bikes in Albuquerque.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 18, 2019 11:34 PM
Created: August 18, 2019 11:26 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved