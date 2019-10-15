Ghost hunters will explore Albuquerque Little Theatre on Halloween

Polston also said the theatre keeps the "ghost light" lit in the middle of the stage when no one is around. Some theatres believe ghosts perform on stage when the building is empty.

The next haunted spot was a room where the actors and crew hang out.

"So this is one of the biggest areas where they have things happen," said Polston. "One of the big things is hearing their names get called. It's always from this area here."

A crew member told him he also smelled smoke in the that area when no one was around.

There are also reports of paranormal activity backstage. The crew claims that electronics turn on on their own.

Polston said they always try to rule out every logical explanation before thinking a place is haunted. That's what his team will try to do at the live, locked-in, Ghost Hunting Haunted Adventure at the Albuquerque Little Theater on Halloween.

Teams also work differently when hunting for ghosts. People who are interested in ghost hunting can check out the process at the event.

