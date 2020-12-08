Gibson Medical Facility could become cornerstone site for new homeless shelter

Between the West Side shelter and certain hotels, about 630 people are receiving emergency housing—which is double what the city is used to.

“The Gibson Medical Center is a piece of this system that is so important in our community and the safety net,” Pierce said. “Emergency beds are a piece of it. We need multiple smaller site—that is the vision, that's really important. And what's even more important is the connection to services.”

Some services the city is looking to provide are already there.

“This at least is a facility that we can utilize in months, not years. Every single other option would be years down the road,” said Mayor Keller. “There are existing tenants in there— even Turquoise Lodge and Haven Behavioral Health. This is a good thing, right, because some of our key service providers are already there.”

Mayor Keller said he’s aware of objections people might have to the facility being in their neighborhood.

“We have to pick a place and move forward, and no one particularly wants it in their backyard,” he said. “There's not a lot of housing right nearby. There is some, there's absolutely some, but there's not a ton of housing nearby, right, you've got the VA on one end, you have a nice commercial area on the other side.”

“I think the proximity to the Veterans Administration hospital is a really great opportunity to figure out, again, how we work with the Veterans' Integration Center, and our veterans who may be experiencing homelessness to meet their needs,” Pierce added.

City leaders said they’re hopeful the Gateway Center fills the need for the city’s homeless population.