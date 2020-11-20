Gibson Medical Facility opens as alternate COVID-19 care site

Joy Wang
Updated: November 20, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: November 20, 2020 04:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) opened Friday an alternative care facility at the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson.
"We are in a state of emergency, our local hospitals are stretched beyond their capacity," said NMDOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie C. Collins. "This site will provide support for the overflow. We'll be able to help the patients who are not quite ready to go home but they don't need acute services in a hospital."
Hospitals will decide which patients with COVID-19 will be transferred to the facility.
"Patient may still need oxygen, but they're stable enough to come here but not stable enough to go home," Collins said.
Two floors will be able to provide continuous oxygen.
Another two floors can be a safe space for people who are quarantining.
"There is absolutely a need for this facility, as patients come through the emergency department into the hospital who are very sick," Collins said. "We need to have beds available to them. So the patients are not as sick, move here, and we free up those beds."
The maximum capacity of the facility is 180 beds.
