Gibson Medical Facility opens as alternate COVID-19 care site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) opened Friday an alternative care facility at the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson.

"We are in a state of emergency, our local hospitals are stretched beyond their capacity," said NMDOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie C. Collins. "This site will provide support for the overflow. We'll be able to help the patients who are not quite ready to go home but they don't need acute services in a hospital."