Gift cards and checks stolen from Make-A-Wish New Mexico office

"I was livid. I was just so upset. I mean, to steal from anybody is awful. But, the moment you come into this space, you can see that we are Make-A-Wish,” said Lister.

Lister's office is filled with mementos of the impact of their work.

"One of them is from a wish sister who we granted her little brother's wish. And so, she wanted to say thank you. And I have them all up in my office just to remind me, every day, how lucky I am to do this job and the lives we get to touch," Lister said.

Surveillance footage captured a person on a motorcycle driving near the building late Sunday night. It appears the same motorcycle – followed closely by a dark sedan – came by earlier on Sunday as well.

"I'm just upset. I'm just upset that somebody would do this to kids,” said Lister.

The thieves made off with a safe full of donated gift cards, Make-A-Wish checks and Lister's company laptop. All in all, she estimates it was several thousand dollars worth of items.

"And I just feel like it's happening all too often in our community right now and I don't know how to make it stop," Lister said.

