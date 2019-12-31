Gila River diversion project misses out on extra funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. Interior Department has decided not to extend a deadline involving a proposal to divert part the Gila River to aid rural communities, a move that cuts off access to more than $50 million in construction funds.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, a New Mexico Democrat, and environmentalists praised the federal government's decision, saying the river that flows through southwestern New Mexico and into Arizona will be protected.