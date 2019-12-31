Gila River diversion project misses out on extra funding | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gila River diversion project misses out on extra funding

Gila River diversion project misses out on extra funding

The Associated Press
Created: December 31, 2019 06:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. Interior Department has decided not to extend a deadline involving a proposal to divert part the Gila River to aid rural communities, a move that cuts off access to more than $50 million in construction funds.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, a New Mexico Democrat, and environmentalists praised the federal government's decision, saying the river that flows through southwestern New Mexico and into Arizona will be protected.

Advertisement

Timothy Petty, Interior’s assistant secretary for water and science, says the "slow pace of progress” reflected a lack of urgency and priority for delivering water to rural communities.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Pay it 4ward: 10-year-old boy honored for his selflessness
Pay it 4ward: 10-year-old boy honored for his selflessness
Parking lots reach capacity at Ski Santa Fe
Parking lots reach capacity at Ski Santa Fe
Advertisement


City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives
City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
New Mexico ranked 5th on list of states with most impaired driving deaths
New Mexico ranked 5th on list of states with most impaired driving deaths
Commission extends deadline to fill empty legislative seat
Commission extends deadline to fill empty legislative seat