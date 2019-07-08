Giraffe gives birth at ABQ BioPark Zoo
Photo: Cindy Rodgers, New Mexico BioPark Society.
July 08, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Camila, a ten-year-old giraffe, gave birth at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Friday.
"We are very excited to welcome a new member of our reticulated giraffe herd and to be able to share with our guests the experience of watching our new arrival," said Erin Flynn, ABQ BioPark mammal curator.
The new giraffe has been named Sandi.
She currently has in/out access to the giraffe yard.
