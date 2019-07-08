Giraffe gives birth at ABQ BioPark Zoo | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Giraffe gives birth at ABQ BioPark Zoo

Giraffe gives birth at ABQ BioPark Zoo Photo: Cindy Rodgers, New Mexico BioPark Society.

KOB Web Staff
July 08, 2019 05:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Camila, a ten-year-old giraffe, gave birth at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Friday.

Advertisement

"We are very excited to welcome a new member of our reticulated giraffe herd and to be able to share with our guests the experience of watching our new arrival," said Erin Flynn, ABQ BioPark mammal curator.

The new giraffe has been named Sandi.

She currently has in/out access to the giraffe yard.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: July 08, 2019 05:38 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Street Safe New Mexico says human trafficking is ‘rampant’ in Albuquerque
Street Safe New Mexico says human trafficking is ‘rampant’ in Albuquerque
4 people shot outside downtown Albuquerque nightclub
4 people shot outside downtown Albuquerque nightclub
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Advertisement




Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
CYFD to expand access to child care
CYFD to expand access to child care