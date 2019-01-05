Girl found dead in arroyo, suspect facing murder charge | KOB 4
Girl found dead in arroyo, suspect facing murder charge

Joshua Panas
January 05, 2019 07:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A girl was found dead in a southwest Albuquerque arroyo Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of Unser and Gibson around 6 a.m. in reference to a body being found. 

Police referred to the girl as a juvenile, but they did not disclose her age or how she died.

However, police said they located a suspect. He was being booked into the juvenile detention center and is facing an open count of murder.

Updated: January 05, 2019 07:18 PM
Created: January 05, 2019 01:52 PM

