Girl found dead in arroyo, suspect facing murder charge
Joshua Panas
January 05, 2019 07:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A girl was found dead in a southwest Albuquerque arroyo Saturday morning.
Police were called to the area of Unser and Gibson around 6 a.m. in reference to a body being found.
Police referred to the girl as a juvenile, but they did not disclose her age or how she died.
However, police said they located a suspect. He was being booked into the juvenile detention center and is facing an open count of murder.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: January 05, 2019 07:18 PM
Created: January 05, 2019 01:52 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved