Prosecutors want to limit number of times girl has to testify against father

Stewart's daughter testified in her father’s first trial, which ended in a mistrial.

However, prosecutors want to limit the amount of times the girl would have to testify.

“We're really trying to avoid having to put her on the stand too many times,” said David Carl, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office. “This motion for joinder brings together multiple charges, for multiple cases that fit the same set of circumstances which is really important so that she's only going to have to testify one more time."

The defense also filed a motion to dismiss the case because of “double jeopardy.”

However, that argument was not heard Tuesday.

Stewart's trial is scheduled for May 13.