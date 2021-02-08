Girl Scout cookies to be sold online this year amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails are going digital for the beginning of their cookie sales which start Feb. 8 and last through March 21.

CEO Rebecca Latham said drive-thru sales will begin Feb. 20. Troops will follow the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.



"We are teaching girls that they have to adapt to this current situation, and we really need everybody's help to do that,” said Latham.