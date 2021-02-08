Girl Scout cookies to be sold online this year amid pandemic

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails are going digital for the beginning of their cookie sales which start Feb. 8 and last through March 21.
CEO Rebecca Latham said drive-thru sales will begin Feb. 20. Troops will follow the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.
"We are teaching girls that they have to adapt to this current situation, and we really need everybody's help to do that,” said Latham.
Local troops sold around 805,000 boxes of cookies in 2020. They hope to sell more this year, even as most sales are made online.
"We're trying out some new technology. We're partnering with Amazon, Google and Grubhub. Customers are going to be able to ask Alexa (where they can find cookie booths),” said Latham.
People can also text 59618 for locations. But Latham said the new way to order is on the Girls Scouts webpage.
People can type in their zip code in the “Find Cookies” box and order from a troop near them. Cookies are expected to be delivered between seven to 10 business days or sooner.
People can also find where the drive-thru's will be located and which dates they open by using the “Find Cookies” app.
The Girl Scouts will also be launching a partnership with Grubhub in a few weeks. Cookies can be delivered straight to homes in the Albuquerque metro area.
