Girl Scouts of New Mexico donating cookies for truck drivers | KOB 4
Advertisement

Girl Scouts of New Mexico donating cookies for truck drivers

Girl Scouts of New Mexico donating cookies for truck drivers

The Associated Press
Updated: April 02, 2020 08:23 AM
Created: April 02, 2020 07:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails have announced a partnership with Love’s Travel Stops aimed at donating cookies to truck drivers.

The state’s subsidiary organization of Girl Scouts said this week it wanted to show its appreciation for truck drivers who are delivering critical supplies during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

The group says Donations for Drivers allows individuals and businesses to say thank you by donating boxes of cookies that will be given to drivers at Love’s Travel Stops along Interstate 40 in New Mexico.

Donations from the public are being accepted online through April 19 or until supplies run out. Each $5 donation buys one box of cookies that will be delivered to a professional driver stopping for fuel, food or rest at a Love’s Travel Stop.

To donate, click here.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque’s The Cooperage Restaurant to close for good
Albuquerque’s The Cooperage Restaurant to close for good
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 363
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 363
COVID-19 social distancing scoreboard: How does is work?
COVID-19 social distancing scoreboard: How does is work?
Mixed messages lead to confusion about Easter service at Legacy Church
Mixed messages lead to confusion about Easter service at Legacy Church
Advertisement


40 new COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 214
40 new COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 214
A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount
FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, unionized hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefits at the Hospitality Training Academy in Los Angeles. More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding a record high set just last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Girl Scouts of New Mexico donating cookies for truck drivers
Girl Scouts of New Mexico donating cookies for truck drivers
Albuquerque’s The Cooperage Restaurant to close for good
Albuquerque’s The Cooperage Restaurant to close for good