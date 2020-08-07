Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to offer online classes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to offer online classes

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to offer online classes

The Associated Press
Updated: August 07, 2020 06:29 AM
Created: August 07, 2020 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails says it will offer after-school and weekend online enrichment courses amid the pandemic.

The group said Thursday it would administer the classes in age-appropriate small groups facilitated by Girl Scouts staff and volunteers to fill the educational gaps.

Advertisement

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails CEO Rebecca Latham says that over the summer, the group transitioned programs and activities in STEM, entrepreneurship, outdoor education, and life skills to a completely virtual mode.

She says more than 1,600 girls have participated in free online classes since May.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms
Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
Picture of governor without a mask was taken in March 2019-- before COVID-19 was discovered
Picture of governor without a mask was taken in March 2019-- before COVID-19 was discovered
Advertisement


Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms
Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to offer online classes
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to offer online classes
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Stores must comply with public health order during tax free weekend
Stores must comply with public health order during tax free weekend