Girl Scouts offers summer workshops for girls interested in STEM
Casey Torres
July 12, 2019 07:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails in Albuquerque are preparing girls ages 11 through 17 for future careers in STEM with summer workshops and camps.
The Innovate and Create Summer programs aren't just for girl scouts, either. Any girl is welcome.
“Eighty percent of women leaders in tech were Girl Scouts, so if we can help increase that number, we can help get more women working in STEM in the future," said the STEM Program Manager, Alexandria Burnquist.
A week-long camp was held in Santa Fe this week, focusing on embedding electronics into fabrics. There will be more camps coming up.
“We have two more day sessions of the electronic textiles. That’s July 19 and August 2. Then we have the week long camp of programming for animation and electronics. That is the July 22, and there’s a day version of that one on August 3," said Burquist.
The day sessions and camps are taking place in Albuquerque in different locations.
The program is free, but require preregistration. The sessions are limited to about 20 to 25 girls.
