Girl Scouts to hold one-day sale to get rid of 22,000 boxes of cookies

Joshua Panas
Created: April 15, 2021 09:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans will have one last chance buy Girl Scout cookies this year.
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails is partnering with New Mexico United, Dion's and Electric Playhouse for a one-day pop-up cookie sale.
The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails need to sell approximately 22,000 boxes of cookies that went unsold this season.
“With our public health orders, Girl Scout troops had to scale back on how and where they were able to sell cookies,” said Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails CEO Rebecca Latham.
The cookie sale will take place Saturday at various locations across the Albuquerque metro area:
Girl Scout cookies are $5 per box.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company