She responded by saying, “yeah, dad always wins… because he’s stronger than me.”

The girl was also asked about the statements she made Tuesday.

She told the court that her father and mother, Teri Sanchez, made her panhandle for money.

She also that her father forced her to touch his friend’s private parts.

The defense then questioned whether she really saw her parents smoke marijuana.

“Is it possible what you saw in those cigarettes was tobacco,” the attorney asked the girl.

She responded by staying, “I don't know.”

The girl also mentioned a “secret castle,” where she went to parties with her mother.

“That's where my mom worked,” the girl said.

The girl gave a description of the “castle” that match a similar description the girl gave in a previous interview of a strip club.

After the girl testimony was complete, one of her teachers took the stand.

Sandra Torres taught the girl in first grade in 2018.

“It was not that she was just a little dirty or a little tired, it was to the extreme,” Torres stated. “It was verbally, it was academically, it was emotionally. She was completely radically different from her peers.”

Torres called CYFD and APD multiple times to report that the girl would come to school hungry and filthy, smelling of urine and cigarette smoke.

“I offered her clothes to change into regularly and so I would just give her clean underwear, clean socks, clean pants, clean shirt and put it in a stack in the bathroom for her,” Torres said.

The teacher said the girl would never come back in any of the clothes she gave her.

“She told me her father sold them,” Torres said.

The state wants to call up about ten more witnesses.

The trial is expected to last through the week.