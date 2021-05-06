Gladiators find new home while Tingley is used as vaccination site

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Duke City Gladiators are ready to hit the field.
Gina Thomas, owner of the team, said it's been a challenge to coordinate a new season, in a new league, in a new COVID-world.
"It's been really difficult to actually get a venue," she said. "Our venue, our home, is you know Tingley Coliseum."
Tingley is still a COVID vaccination site, but the team is determined to play on.
"Fortunately, we do have the Rio Rancho Event Center up in Rio Rancho that has a full arena set up, so we were able to go up there and book the first three games and then hopefully we'll end up back at Tingley for the last part of the season," Thomas said.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Sandoval County is in the Turquoise stage of reopening, which allows the team to have up to 2,000 fans at their home opener at the end of May.
