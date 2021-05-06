Gladiators find new home while Tingley is used as vaccination site

"Fortunately, we do have the Rio Rancho Event Center up in Rio Rancho that has a full arena set up, so we were able to go up there and book the first three games and then hopefully we'll end up back at Tingley for the last part of the season," Thomas said.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Sandoval County is in the Turquoise stage of reopening, which allows the team to have up to 2,000 fans at their home opener at the end of May.