Glaucoma: Local optometrist shares what you need to know

Dr. Chan said a person can go completely blind, and they can’t recover their vision. Since there is no known causes or symptoms for glaucoma, she advises people to keep up with their annual eye exams.

Dr. Chan said doctors will keep track of the eye pressure in case there is a change that raises red flags. Pressure is only one part doctors look into in a screening.

If there is a possibility of the eye disease, Dr. Chan will then do a more thorough exam.

If glaucoma is caught on time, it can be managed with special eye drops or surgery, to prevent blindness.

African Americans, Hispanics, diabetics, people 60 and older or people with hypertension are most at risk. Dr. Chan is urging people to visit an optometrist if there are any concerns or a family history of glaucoma.

"Once that's vision is lost, it is lost,” said Dr. Chan.