Glaucoma: Local optometrist shares what you need to know | KOB 4
Glaucoma: Local optometrist shares what you need to know

Casey Torres
Created: January 08, 2020 07:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Glaucoma Awareness Month, a local optometrist at ABQ Eyecare on Wyoming wants to remind people it's a growing issue.

"There's about 3 million estimated in America right now with glaucoma," said Dr. Mamie Chan, the owner of ABQ Eyecare. "It's the leading cause of blindness in ages 16 and over."

She has seen many patients at her office with the eye disease. Dr. Chan said there are different types of glaucoma.

"The most common one is Primary Open Angle Glaucoma, where your eye pressures go up and you lose your peripheral vision, to eventually have tunnel vision," she explained.

Dr. Chan said a person can go completely blind, and they can’t recover their vision. Since there is no known causes or symptoms for glaucoma, she advises people to keep up with their annual eye exams.

Dr. Chan said doctors will keep track of the eye pressure in case there is a change that raises red flags. Pressure is only one part doctors look into in a screening.

If there is a possibility of the eye disease, Dr. Chan will then do a more thorough exam.

If glaucoma is caught on time, it can be managed with special eye drops or surgery, to prevent blindness.

African Americans, Hispanics, diabetics, people 60 and older or people with hypertension are most at risk. Dr. Chan is urging people to visit an optometrist if there are any concerns or a family history of glaucoma.

"Once that's vision is lost, it is lost,” said Dr. Chan.


