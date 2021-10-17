Global event promotes pedestrian safety in ABQ International District

Kai Porter
Updated: October 17, 2021 04:55 PM
Created: October 17, 2021 03:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A lot of people have been enjoying the fall weather — including hundreds of people at an event in Albuquerque to promote safe walking and biking around the city.
One of the recharge stations set up at Whittier Elementary School in Albuquerque's International District is where bicyclists and walkers can rehydrate and enjoy some activities as part of this year's ABQ Ciqlovía event, a global event held each October in Albuquerque.
"Ciqlovía is really about calling attention to sharing streets with bikers and pedestrians and how we can use our built environment to make pedestrian and biking safer and easier for people,” said Reyna Luz Juarez, host site organizer.
Luz Juarez said Ciqlovía is all about the community coming together to safely use the streets.
"And so this, while it's a beautiful event, it's also an opportunity for us to say ‘let's have a conversation about how to make our community safer’ and continue to do that,” she said.
She also said the event is meant to raise awareness about pedestrian safety, reminding drivers to look out for walkers and bicyclists on city streets.
"I think just more awareness that biking and walking isn't just a leisure event it's just not about being healthy, it really is also people's primary means of transportation.”
