Global tech firm commits to 250 high-paying jobs for New Mexico

Updated: August 30, 2021 06:20 PM
Created: August 30, 2021 01:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A global technology consulting firm announced plans to create 250 hi-tech jobs over the next five years for a new southwest regional office in New Mexico.
MTX Group Inc. plans to lease office space and invest $2 million in the complex. Over the next five years, MTX plans to hire employees, with an average salary of $90,000 to $175,000, to work in Albuquerque.
“We’re giving MTX a warm welcome to Albuquerque today. This expansion, bringing 250 new tech jobs, is a strong addition to the growth of our economic base sectors.” Mayor Tim Keller said. “We’re proving time and time again – Albuquerque has the skilled workforce and unmatched quality of life that companies are after. Coupled with our business and family-friendly environment, our city is a top choice for high-tech industries.”
The direct economic impact in New Mexico is estimated at $347 million over the next 10 years. The Economic Development Department will pledge $2 million from the state's job creation fund to assist MTX in opening their operations.
“New Mexico is more competitive than ever in being able to recruit innovative companies which can bring quality jobs to the people of New Mexico,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “MTX will now make Albuquerque its regional hub and with that bring 250 new high-paying jobs that will keep our young professionals in New Mexico and build a more resilient economy.”
The state government will also pledge assistance for training employees under the Job Training Incentive Program. MTX will also commit to a workforce collaboration with CNM and their Deep Dive Coding and Data Science intensive boot camps.
MTX has set up an internship and requirement plan to train professionals in various sectors, such as business, technology, marketing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and renewable energy. Job openings can be viewed here.
MTX has a technology solutions relationship with several New Mexico state government agencies, including the Department of Finance and Administration, the Regulation and Licensing Department and the Department of Health, among others.
