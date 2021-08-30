Global tech firm commits to 250 high-paying jobs for New Mexico

“New Mexico is more competitive than ever in being able to recruit innovative companies which can bring quality jobs to the people of New Mexico,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “MTX will now make Albuquerque its regional hub and with that bring 250 new high-paying jobs that will keep our young professionals in New Mexico and build a more resilient economy.”

The state government will also pledge assistance for training employees under the Job Training Incentive Program. MTX will also commit to a workforce collaboration with CNM and their Deep Dive Coding and Data Science intensive boot camps.

MTX has set up an internship and requirement plan to train professionals in various sectors, such as business, technology, marketing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and renewable energy. Job openings can be viewed here.

MTX has a technology solutions relationship with several New Mexico state government agencies, including the Department of Finance and Administration, the Regulation and Licensing Department and the Department of Health, among others.