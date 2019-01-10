Goats help mitigate wildfires in Albuquerque foothills
Eddie Garcia
January 10, 2019 06:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hungry goats are taking over an Albuquerque Foothills neighborhood in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires.
“There's a huge threat, I mean just look around you. This stuff (dry vegetation) is massively flammable, it's everywhere the yards are full of it,” said Krys Nystrom, executive director of the Wildfire Network.
60 goats will chow down on vegetation which includes chamisa, grasses, dried gourds, elms and cacti.
“They'll pretty much eat all vegetation, but only in different times of the year,” said goat owner Amanita Thorp.
Goats are being used in place of heavy machinery to help preserve the existing landscape.
“This landscape is very fragile, it can't handle any kind of heavy equipment,” said Nystrom
Thorps told KOB that her goats’ hooves help to reduce new growth as they eat and their droppings ensure the landscape won’t erode away completely.
“So if a fire came through, it would not burn as hot and would not be able to leap from place to place. There's more space in between the bushes,” said Thorp.
This may just be a trial run on a few acres but the neighborhood hopes this kind of fire mitigation spreads throughout the state.
“Everybody could benefit from this. It's quiet, it's peaceful and it's effective,” said Nystrom.
