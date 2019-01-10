Goats help mitigate wildfires in Albuquerque foothills

“They'll pretty much eat all vegetation, but only in different times of the year,” said goat owner Amanita Thorp.

Goats are being used in place of heavy machinery to help preserve the existing landscape.

“This landscape is very fragile, it can't handle any kind of heavy equipment,” said Nystrom

Thorps told KOB that her goats’ hooves help to reduce new growth as they eat and their droppings ensure the landscape won’t erode away completely.

“So if a fire came through, it would not burn as hot and would not be able to leap from place to place. There's more space in between the bushes,” said Thorp.

This may just be a trial run on a few acres but the neighborhood hopes this kind of fire mitigation spreads throughout the state.

“Everybody could benefit from this. It's quiet, it's peaceful and it's effective,” said Nystrom.