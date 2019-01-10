Goats help mitigate wildfires in Albuquerque foothills | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Goats help mitigate wildfires in Albuquerque foothills

Eddie Garcia
January 10, 2019 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hungry goats are taking over an Albuquerque Foothills neighborhood in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Advertisement

“There's a huge threat, I mean just look around you. This stuff (dry vegetation) is massively flammable, it's everywhere the yards are full of it,” said Krys Nystrom, executive director of the Wildfire Network.

60 goats will chow down on vegetation which includes chamisa, grasses, dried gourds, elms and cacti.

“They'll pretty much eat all vegetation, but only in different times of the year,” said goat owner Amanita Thorp.

Goats are being used in place of heavy machinery to help preserve the existing landscape.

“This landscape is very fragile, it can't handle any kind of heavy equipment,” said Nystrom

Thorps told KOB that her goats’ hooves help to reduce new growth as they eat and their droppings ensure the landscape won’t erode away completely.

“So if a fire came through, it would not burn as hot and would not be able to leap from place to place. There's more space in between the bushes,” said Thorp.

This may just be a trial run on a few acres but the neighborhood hopes this kind of fire mitigation spreads throughout the state.

“Everybody could benefit from this. It's quiet, it's peaceful and it's effective,” said Nystrom.

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: January 10, 2019 06:30 PM
Created: January 10, 2019 04:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Advertisement




Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown
Utility agencies offer assistance to those affected by government shutdown
Lawmakers tasked with making crucial changes to education system
Lawmakers tasked with making crucial changes to education system
Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools
Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education