Goddard High School football players jump into action to save a life

"Stuff like that happens and it's like 'oh my gosh I can't believe I just saw that,'" he said.

He said a driver ran a red light, crashed into a ditch, and rolled the car a few times – finally landing on its top.

"It looked bad. You know it'll scare you to death."

A video from one of his players shows White and a few other coaches run toward the car. Seconds later, White said about six players hopped off the back of the bus.

"We just got on both sides of the car and were able to lift it up and then kinda set it down too, so we didn't just throw it over."

White said that the driver was able to get out without any serious injuries. He also said that what his players did in that moment – made him prouder than any play on the football field.

"I feel good taking those kids with me anywhere we go, I'll say that,” he said. “We spend a lot of time talking about what a good American is you know. People that get up and work hard and you never give up on your family and when you have kids you take care of your kids, when you have a wife you know you take care of your wife."

And in his 23 years of coaching, White said he's never had a victory like the one he had this past Friday, hours before kickoff.

"I've coached in I think eight state championship games so I've been through a lot of emotion with football, but I think that's as powerful of a moment as I've ever been in as a coach."