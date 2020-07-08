GoFundMe reward created for information leading to arrest of horse killer

Megan Abundis
Created: July 08, 2020 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A community is still looking for answers after a horse in Corrales was found butchered in its stall three weeks ago.
A memorial was created for Rocky, the beloved horse. Rocky was also a member of the Corrales Horse & Mule People (CHAMP).
"Emotional...sure hope they find them," said Corrales resident Jodi Irick. "This was a champion winning pony, national level, but he was part of the family."
Irick said this incident has really impacted the community.
"This has really, really upset the village and so many people are just willing to pony up whatever money they can to find these people. This is just this has never happened. Never happened. Not in Corrales," Irick added.
A GoFundMe reward offer was created for information that leads to the arrest of the horse killer.
Possible tens of thousands of dollars will be up for grabs from a community who cares deeply about their animals and are seeking justice for Rocky.
"This is no way for a horse to die," Irick said.
