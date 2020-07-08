GoFundMe reward created for information leading to arrest of horse killer

"This has really, really upset the village and so many people are just willing to pony up whatever money they can to find these people. This is just this has never happened. Never happened. Not in Corrales," Irick added.

A GoFundMe reward offer was created for information that leads to the arrest of the horse killer.

Possible tens of thousands of dollars will be up for grabs from a community who cares deeply about their animals and are seeking justice for Rocky.

"This is no way for a horse to die," Irick said.