Golf Course Road to be closed at Westside Blvd beginning April 18

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Beginning Monday, April 18, crews will be closing Golf Course Road at Westside Boulevard as they lay a 20-inch pipeline across the intersection.

The project is expected to close the intersection for two weeks, as crews will be working nonstop 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day to get the project done as soon as possible. Golf Course Rd is expected to reopen Monday, May 2 or sooner if work gets done early.