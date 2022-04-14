Golf Course Road to be closed at Westside Blvd beginning April 18 | KOB 4
Golf Course Road to be closed at Westside Blvd beginning April 18

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Beginning Monday, April 18, crews will be closing Golf Course Road at Westside Boulevard as they lay a 20-inch pipeline across the intersection.

The project is expected to close the intersection for two weeks, as crews will be working nonstop 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day to get the project done as soon as possible. Golf Course Rd is expected to reopen Monday, May 2 or sooner if work gets done early. 

DETOURS

  • Eastbound motorists on Westside Blvd will be detoured south on Coors Bypass, then west on Ellison Drive, to access Golf Course Rd.
  • Westbound motorists on Westside Blvd will be detoured south on the Coors Bypass, then west on Ellison, to access Golf Course Rd.
  • Northbound motorists on Golf Course Rd will need to turn right and head east on Ellison, then north on the Coors Bypass, to access Westside Blvd and Golf Course Rd.
  • Southbound motorists will need to turn left and head east on Westside Blvd, then south on the Coors Bypass, then west on Ellison, to access Golf Course Rd.


