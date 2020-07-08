Golf industry enjoys boom amid pandemic

The public course missed out on a busy start to golf season, but they’re making up for it now.

"I think being closed for 38 days, I mean, it was like the floodgates opened up when we finally opened back up,” Reddoch said.

During June 2019, golfers played 5,800 rounds of at Los Altos. This June, while they have been required to space out tee times and essentially operate at two-thirds capacity, they saw 7,400 rounds of golf played.

"I'm definitely seeing some younger faces around here that I haven't seen before, though, so there definitely has been an increase in interest,” he added.

Reddoch is expecting business to cool off as outside temperatures increase, but so far he’s happy to see more people finding the sport—even if it’s during a pandemic.

"It's great. I mean, couldn't be more happy to all these people coming out, enjoying themselves, recreating, getting out on the golf course and doing it in a way that they can be safe,” he said.

People who want to hit the links should call ahead to schedule a tee time.