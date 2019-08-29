Golfer participates in golf marathon to raise money for El Paso shooting victims

Castaneda's friend, Yvette Stoor, said her family members were among the victims of the shooting.

“Rosemary had been shot in the chest, her mother was shot in the stomach and her aunt was shot six times,” Stoor said.

Theresa Sanchez was 82 years old. She died from the six gunshot wounds.

“She actually used her body to shield her niece and sister,” Stoor said.

Stoor's other two family members survived.

Castaneda said golfing is his way of giving back.

“We wanted our El Paso family to know that up here in Albuquerque, we support them,” he said.

