Golfers flock to courses after governor eases restrictions on some nonessential businesses

Casey Torres
Created: May 02, 2020 06:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque reopened four golf courses Saturday after the governor eased some of her restrictions on nonessential businesses.

Ladera Golf Course Director Bill Harvey said tee times are already filling up and that they’re continuing to follow guidelines to control crowding like staggering tee times 15 minutes apart.

The city is also requiring people to wear masks inside golf facilities, which can later be removed during play as long as social distancing rules are being followed. Golfers are also required to show up to their tee time no earlier than 15 minutes and leave as soon as they've played their round. 

Harvey said so far,  people have been abiding by the new rules.

"It's been great. I think the golfers want to make sure that we don't have any setbacks, so they're going to be very respectful. I'm really proud of everybody right now. They've been really great,” he said.

One golfer said the reopening of courses seems like a step in the right direction.

"It is what it is. You know, you adapt your game to the course. I'm looking forward to getting out, playing and socializing with friends, at a distance, but other than that, I'm just very appreciative that at least they're looking out how things can get back to some degree of being normal," the golfer said.

Before reopening the golf course, Harvey said the preparation was chaotic.

"The phone ran off the hook from 6 in the morning till about 7:30 last night,” Harvey said. “It never stopped. It was, you know, we never—we were laughing. We were trying to time, I think the longest interval we got was 45 seconds for the entire day that it didn't ring."

For more information about the new city guidelines, click here.


