Golfers flock to courses after governor eases restrictions on some nonessential businesses

"It's been great. I think the golfers want to make sure that we don't have any setbacks, so they're going to be very respectful. I'm really proud of everybody right now. They've been really great,” he said.

One golfer said the reopening of courses seems like a step in the right direction.

"It is what it is. You know, you adapt your game to the course. I'm looking forward to getting out, playing and socializing with friends, at a distance, but other than that, I'm just very appreciative that at least they're looking out how things can get back to some degree of being normal," the golfer said.

Before reopening the golf course, Harvey said the preparation was chaotic.

"The phone ran off the hook from 6 in the morning till about 7:30 last night,” Harvey said. “It never stopped. It was, you know, we never—we were laughing. We were trying to time, I think the longest interval we got was 45 seconds for the entire day that it didn't ring."

For more information about the new city guidelines, click here.