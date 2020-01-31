Gonzales expected to earn at least $700,000 a year as UNM head football coach

Patrick Hayes
Created: January 31, 2020 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 obtained details about UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales’ contract.
Gonzales is expected to earn $700,000 a year for five years.
He will get an extra $20,000 if he wins coach of the year, and an extra $25,000 if the Lobos make a bowl game.
The bonus for winning a conference championship is $50,000.
Gonzales will make about $122,000 less than the previous head football coach at UNM, Bob Davie.
Davie was fired last season and received an $825,000 buyout.
If UNM terminates Gonzales before his deal expires, he could receive up to $2 million.
However, if Gonzales decides to leave before his contract is up, he will owe the university money unless it’s his last year and he decides to quit.
UNM is still finalizing Gonzales' contract, so some of the terms could change.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company