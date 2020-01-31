Gonzales expected to earn at least $700,000 a year as UNM head football coach

Gonzales will make about $122,000 less than the previous head football coach at UNM, Bob Davie.

Davie was fired last season and received an $825,000 buyout.

If UNM terminates Gonzales before his deal expires, he could receive up to $2 million.

However, if Gonzales decides to leave before his contract is up, he will owe the university money unless it’s his last year and he decides to quit.

UNM is still finalizing Gonzales' contract, so some of the terms could change.