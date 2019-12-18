Gonzales to make $700,000 a year as head football coach at UNM

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez welcomed Danny Gonzales back to the school on Wednesday.
The new head football coach previously played and coached under Rocky Long.
Nuñez said the process to hire Gonzales started a couple weeks ago.
“I wanted a winner. I wanted someone who has done it as an athlete and as a coach,” Nuñez said. “Lastly, I needed somebody who understood the importance of investing in the community."
Gonzales will be paid $700,000 a year for five years.
"I had many opportunities but I only wanted one,” Gonzales said. “And I'm so happy I got it."
Nuñez said he and Gonzales are still working out the details of buyouts and bonuses.
The previous UNM head football coach, Bob Davie, was making about $820,000 a year.
