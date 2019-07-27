Good Samaritans cleanup debris

The city said the debris falls under the weed and litter ordinance, which places the responsibility for cleanup on property owners next to alleyways.

Shaw said she doesn’t want to wastes officer’s times by filing a report. However, a new image from a nearby security camera shows a truck and trailer dumping the unwanted materials.

Meanwhile, Shaw she’s not worried about it thanks some local residents and a business owner that wished to remain anonymous.

"He has 700 employees and he came all by himself with a backhoe and trailer, loaded it up and took it away. No small feat. It's still a big pile, lots of concrete. And he wants no attention whatsoever for his generosity."

Shaw said she was originally frustrated with the situation is now grateful for how things have turned out.

"And it's all gone. It's all over with. And I got to be reminded of the good in people,” Shaw said.