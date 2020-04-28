Goodwill asks people to hold off on donations after thieves target drop-off sites

Nathan O'Neal
Created: April 28, 2020 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Goodwill has remained shut down for weeks to comply with the governor’s public health order, but looters are still targeting donation sites.
Goodwill President and CEO Shauna Kastle said donations have continued to pour in despite stores being closed.
“People are still cleaning out their homes, still bringing their donations, which we're grateful for but unfortunately that's causing people to come out and steal from Goodwill the items that are left,” Kastle said.
Kastle is asking for the community’s help to curb crime by holding off on donations.
“We are pleading to the public to please hold onto your donations. We are grateful for them and we are really going to need them when we open up, but if you donate them now it's not guaranteed that we will receive them. It's most likely that they will be stolen,” she said.
Goodwill said they will no doubt be in need of donations once they reopen. They will also be able to help people find employment and get back on their feet.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company