Google searches paint stark picture of Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Google searches paint stark picture of Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
August 29, 2019 07:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The most popular questions about Albuquerque that are typed in Google have to do with the quality of life in the city.

Advertisement

Is Albuquerque a good place to live and Is it safe to live in Albuquerque are two of the questions that come up when the city's name is entered into the Google search bar.

Some people worry that the questions could give a bad impression of Albuquerque.

"They have a huge impact on how people perceive a city, how people perceive a state," said Del Esparza, president of Esparza Advertising.

Esparza, who is also a member of the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce Public Safety Board, said they are working with the city to change the perception and address the core problem.

"Working with the city on best practices that exist throughout the country when it comes to data analysis and reducing crime, based on data," she said.

City officials said progress is being made, but those details may  not be front and center for people who are researching the city.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: August 29, 2019 07:15 PM
Created: August 29, 2019 06:10 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque
APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
Advertisement



Suspected drunk driver still not charged in Uber crash that killed couple
Suspected drunk driver still not charged in Uber crash that killed couple
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Preparing Rail Yards for development could cost up to $80 million
Preparing Rail Yards for development could cost up to $80 million
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing