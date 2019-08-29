Google searches paint stark picture of Albuquerque
Brittany Costello
August 29, 2019 07:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The most popular questions about Albuquerque that are typed in Google have to do with the quality of life in the city.
Is Albuquerque a good place to live and Is it safe to live in Albuquerque are two of the questions that come up when the city's name is entered into the Google search bar.
Some people worry that the questions could give a bad impression of Albuquerque.
"They have a huge impact on how people perceive a city, how people perceive a state," said Del Esparza, president of Esparza Advertising.
Esparza, who is also a member of the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce Public Safety Board, said they are working with the city to change the perception and address the core problem.
"Working with the city on best practices that exist throughout the country when it comes to data analysis and reducing crime, based on data," she said.
City officials said progress is being made, but those details may not be front and center for people who are researching the city.
