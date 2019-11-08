GOP daughter of key Democrat to run for state Senate | KOB 4
GOP daughter of key Democrat to run for state Senate

The Associated Press
Created: November 08, 2019 06:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The daughter of Democratic New Mexico Senate president pro tem is running for a state Senate seat as a Republican, and her mom isn't supporting her.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports former state racing commissioner Susan Vescovo said this week she plans to challenge Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics of Cerrillos primarily over abortion rights.
    
Senate President Pro Tem and longtime Democrat Mary Kay Papen says she loves her daughter "dearly" but doesn't support her candidacy.
    
The Alto, New Mexico Republican says she believes she will be competitive in heavily Democratic areas such as Santa Fe because Catholics in the county are likely to agree with her anti-abortion views.
    
The district cover parts of Lincoln, Torrance, Valencia, Bernalillo, Santa Fe, and San Miguel counties.



