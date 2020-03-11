GOP hopeful: Republican Congress showed ‘lack of leadership’

Herrell said she agreed that the federal government had to address it’s spending under Trump. She later praised Trump for his policies.

But the campaign of Claire Chase, Herrell’s opponent in the Republican primary for New Mexico’s southern U.S. Congressional seat, immediately jumped on Herrell’s comments.

“We already knew Yvette lied about her support for President Trump, but for her to attack President Trump’s conservative leadership proves she is not qualified to serve us in Washington,” Chase campaign manager Mike Berg said. “She sounds more like Nancy Pelosi than a Republican candidate for Congress.”

Dakotah Parshall, Herrell’s campaign manager, said Herrell stands behind her remarks on the podcast.

“Yvette meant exactly what she said in the interview: too many establishment Republicans in Washington refused to stand with President Trump and support his policies during his first two years in office,” Parshall said.

A spokesman for Herrell did not immediately return a phone message.

The remarks come days after Herrell earned top billing at a statewide GOP convention on a two-way Republican primary ballot for the 2nd Congressional District. She won twice as many delegate votes as conservative former oil industry lobbyist Chase.

Both are seeking to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, of Las Cruces, who flipped the historically conservative-leaning district in 2018. Torres Small defeated Herrell by less than 3,000 votes.

During the GOP primary race this year, Herrell and Chase have been trading shots over who is more supportive of Trump. Herrell has repeatedly pointed to old Facebook posts by Chase criticizing Trump. Chase has pointed to an old email from Herrell seeking support for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who was running for president against Trump.