GOP Navajo Nation member joins US Senate race in New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

GOP Navajo Nation member joins US Senate race in New Mexico

GOP Navajo Nation member joins US Senate race in New Mexico Photo: Elisa Martinez for New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: November 20, 2019 12:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Elisa Martinez, a Latina Republican and member of the Navajo Nation, is joining the race for an open U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico.
    
Martinez has formally announced that she will seek the GOP nomination to take on likely Democratic nominee U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján.
    
The anti-abortion activist will face contractor Mick Rich and college professor Gavin Clarkson in the Republican primary.
    
Her campaign says Martinez has been an advocate for “traditional, New Mexican issues” that reaches across party lines.
    
Martinez grew up in Gallup, New Mexico. Her father has deep Hispanic roots in the state going back 15 generations and her mother’s family is Zuni Pueblo and Navajo.
    
If elected, Martinez would become the first Native American woman elected in the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year
APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advertisement


APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year
APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year
Sondland faces tough questions about Trump and Ukraine
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, center, arrives for a interview with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
New Mexico GOP lawmaker unveils bail reform proposal
New Mexico GOP lawmaker unveils bail reform proposal
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
AP source: FBI has asked for interview with whistleblower
President Donald Trump holds handwritten notes as he speaks to the media about the House Intelligence Committee testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as Trump leaves the White House in Washington, en route to Texas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)