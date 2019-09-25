GOP responds to governor’s new emission standards

However, New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said her plan will end up hurting New Mexicans.

“Everybody in the county wants clean air and clean water so we understand the push but this policy announcement by the governor is just one more bumper sticker policy,” said Pearce.

Officials with the governor’s office said the new plan is a better deal for customers because residents will save money on fuel and it will help the environment.

Pearce told KOB 4 that people want more fuel-efficient vehicles, but this is not the right approach.

“The manufacturer is not going to make vehicles just for New Mexico – that’s ludicrous,” Pearce said.

The governor’s announcement came after President Donald Trump recently announced plans to revoke California’s authority to set mileage standards.

On Tuesday, Lujan Grisham said, “While President Trump threatens to rob New Mexico and indeed all states of a valuable tool for combating air pollution and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, New Mexico will stand up and deliver on our commitment to environmental leadership.”

Trump argues that a nationwide fuel economy will keep car prices down and help create jobs.

In the meantime, a study released by Consumer Reports found drivers with a 2026 vehicle will pay over $3,300 more for gasoline during the life of a vehicle if the standards are frozen at 2021 levels.

The governor’s office said states are working on a cost comparison analysis to see how it will affect customers.

