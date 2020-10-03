GOP US House candidate fixes campaign report over donation

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A Republican candidate in a closely watched U.S. House race in Southern New Mexico has amended a campaign finance report after receiving a donation credited to a woman who had died.

Yvette Herrell’s campaign said this week the $2,800 donation from Joanne Harvard in June was due to a software glitch after her son and widowed husband also donated. Harvard died in April 2017.