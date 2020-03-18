Gov. announces new order that limits restaurants to take-out, delivery | KOB 4
Gov. announces new order that limits restaurants to take-out, delivery

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 18, 2020 01:13 PM
Created: March 18, 2020 12:32 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new Public Emergency Order Wednesday that calls for the closing of various establishments in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

The order requires all restaurants in New Mexico to be limited to take-out and food delivery, starting Thursday.

The governor is requiring shopping malls, recreational facilities, movie theaters, spas and athletic clubs to close.

Casinos, not operated by Tribal authorities, bars and horse racing operations will also be forced to close.

The governor does not have the authority to force tribes to close their casinos, but she said most have already agreed to do so.

The order also requires hotels and motels should go to 50 percent of capacity.

The order will stay in place until April 10, but it could be extended if the coronavirus spreads. 

People who defy the order could face civil penalties. 


