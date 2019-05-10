Gov. assigns 50 NMSP officers to patrol Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime

“My administration always stands at the ready to assist local partners in keeping New Mexicans safe,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Violent crime in Albuquerque is a scourge, and we will attack the roots of that scourge with targeted deployments of manpower and resources."

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said he has been working with the state to come up with a plan to bring down violent crime.

“Over the last decade, violent crime driven by drugs, gangs, guns, and domestic violence has become an increasingly deadly challenge for this community,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “We have made this dangerous mix of crime our top priority.