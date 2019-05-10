Gov. assigns 50 NMSP officers to patrol Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime
|
Joshua Panas
May 10, 2019 10:27 AM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has assigned 50 New Mexico State Police officers to "targeted areas" in Albuquerque to help reduce violent crime.
The governor has also directed the Alcohol and Gaming Division to increase enforcement at liquor establishments. In partnership with the Albuquerque Police Department, the governor said there will be heightened awareness around over-consumption and sales of alcohol to minors.
The Probation and Parole Division will also lead a coordinated effort with the District Attorney's Office, state police and local police to locate fugitives.
“My administration always stands at the ready to assist local partners in keeping New Mexicans safe,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Violent crime in Albuquerque is a scourge, and we will attack the roots of that scourge with targeted deployments of manpower and resources."
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said he has been working with the state to come up with a plan to bring down violent crime.
“Over the last decade, violent crime driven by drugs, gangs, guns, and domestic violence has become an increasingly deadly challenge for this community,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “We have made this dangerous mix of crime our top priority.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: May 10, 2019 10:27 AM
Created: May 10, 2019 10:25 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved