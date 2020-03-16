Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak

The Associated Press
Created: March 16, 2020 05:55 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor urged the Trump administration on Monday to help the state expand testing for the new coronavirus.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also freed up over $3 million in additional funding for emergency response and disaster relief.
Prisons and county jails have halted contact visits with inmates over the new coronavirus.
Across the state, 21 people have tested positive after 1,270 tests.
A popular music store in Santa Fe suspended business after film star Idris Elba shopped there and tested positive.
Elba had been scheduled to film in New Mexico. Economic development officials confirmed that Netflix and NBCUniversal Studios, which both have operations in Albuquerque, have paused work on current productions for two weeks.
