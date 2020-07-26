Gov. Lujan-Grisham addresses national audience over concerns about sending federal agents to ABQ

She also said she talked to the U.S. attorney assigned to this operation and explained her expectations when it comes to the federal agents.

"They will integrate into the operations that we already have. He certainly gave me every indication that he's willing to do that,” she said.

The governor mentioned the claim that there’s still nearly $10 million that New Mexico hasn’t received from the federal government.

"They have not provided the federal funding that was promised to Albuquerque for police and crime interventions,” she said.

This comes as officials in Portland, Oregon are accusing federal agents of illegally taking on the role of riot police, but the FBI said the extra personnel in Albuquerque would not be used to manage protests. Their main role will be to help fight violent crime.

Still, Lujan Grisham is concerned the goal of this move could be to encourage unrest.

"The timing of their efforts remains to be a bit suspect."

She said if there’s cooperation on addressing violent crime, she’ll support it.

On the talk that she’s in the running to be vice president under Democrat Joe Biden, she reiterated that she would be ready to take it.

"I've only been in touch with the campaign and while it's incredibly flattering, I've got a full-time job right here, right now."