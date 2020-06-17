Gov. Lujan Grisham adds police reform, election changes to session agenda | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham adds police reform, election changes to session agenda

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 17, 2020 12:53 PM
Created: June 17, 2020 12:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Legislature will begin their special session at noon Thursday. Lawmakers will primarily be working on the state budget, which faces a $2.4 billion deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will also be asking lawmakers to consider police reform – including proposals requiring police officers to wear body cameras, banning chokehold restraints, and making police disciplinary history a matter of public record.

“This is not the end of the reform work we must take up – on public safety and racial injustice or on budgetary matters,” Lujan Grisham said in a release. “The focus of this special session is relatively narrow given the economic crisis and the public health concerns about gathering for an extended period of time – but we must begin to address both the financial and human rights emergencies of this moment and put ourselves in a position to evaluate and enact broader structural reform in the next regular session of the Legislature."

The police and public safety reform proposal will be sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes and Rep. Micaela Cadena.

The New Mexico governor has also announced that she will be supporting a proposal to "promote and ensure the security and timeliness of remote voting during the pendency of a public health emergency like a pandemic."

The proposal would give county clerks the authority to send a ballot to registered voters and would allow election administrators to track the ballots through a mail delivery system. 

The election modification proposal will be sponsored by Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto and Rep. Linda Trujillo.


