Gov. Lujan Grisham adds police reform, election changes to session agenda

“This is not the end of the reform work we must take up – on public safety and racial injustice or on budgetary matters,” Lujan Grisham said in a release. “The focus of this special session is relatively narrow given the economic crisis and the public health concerns about gathering for an extended period of time – but we must begin to address both the financial and human rights emergencies of this moment and put ourselves in a position to evaluate and enact broader structural reform in the next regular session of the Legislature."

The police and public safety reform proposal will be sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes and Rep. Micaela Cadena.