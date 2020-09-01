Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced how she will be splitting up more than $150 million in CARES Act grants across the state. The money will go to different local governments around New Mexico to help offset losses due to the public health emergency.
“The pandemic has been devastating for all of us, not least local governments and small businesses across our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “My administration will continue to deliver whatever resources we have and can make available to help our communities maintain essential services and respond to the public health emergency. Every applicant received funding. No one gets left behind. There is still more to do, and together we will continue fighting this virus with everything we’ve got.”
Applications were open to almost all local governments in the state, excluding only Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, which receive CARES Act funding directly from the federal government.
The awards for direct local government grants are as follows:
City of Alamogordo – $486,726
Village of Angel Fire – $447,932
City of Anthony – $50,000
City of Artesia – $2,661,982
City of Aztec – $218,750
City of Bayard – $556,661
City of Belen – $67,500
Town of Bernalillo – $2,233,332
City of Bloomfield – $284,375
City of Carlsbad – $90,113
Catron County – $67,500
Chaves County – $537,500
Cibola County (joint application, City of Grants, Village of Milan) – $403,125
Village of Cimarron – $8,500
Town of Clayton / Union County (joint application) – $958,456
City of Clovis – $240,061
Colfax County – $50,000
Village of Columbus – $126,692
Village of Corrales – $350,000
Village of Cuba – $35,000
Curry County – $157,717
City of Deming – $148,500
Dona Ana County – $1,400,000
Village of Eagle Nest – $86,000
Eddy County – $50,000
Town of Edgewood – $50,000
City of Elephant Butte – $50,000
City of Española – $1,197,517
Town of Estancia – $19,429
City of Farmington – $1,181,250
City of Gallup – $918,581
Grant County – $118,125
Guadalupe County (joint: City of Santa Rosa, Town of Vaughn) – $109,375
Harding County – $50,000
City of Hobbs – $928,125
Town of Hurley – $20,000
Town of Kirtland – $1,000
City of Las Cruces – $7,104,802
City of Las Vegas – $2,401,443
Lea County – $50,000
Lincoln County – $63,334
City of Lordsburg – $16,894
Incorporated County of Los Alamos – $656,250
Village of Los Lunas – $53,750
Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque – $50,000
City of Lovington – $176,341
Luna County – $173,051
Village of Maxwell – $11,000
McKinley County – $16,125,000
Mora County – $10,000
Town of Mountainair – $50,000
Otero County – $168,750
Village of Pecos – $16,000
City of Portales – $109,375
Quay County – $152,550
Village of Questa – $67,500
City of Raton – $655,075
Town of Red River – $50,000
Rio Arriba County – $1,131,511
City of Rio Rancho – $11,931,686
Roosevelt County – $50,000
City of Roswell, City of – $5,556,250
City of Ruidoso Downs – $9,700
Village of Ruidoso – $2,787,792
San Juan County – $2,042,500
San Miguel County – $214,463
Sandoval County – $253,125
Village of Santa Clara – $50,000
Santa Fe County – $10,506,939
City of Santa Fe – $17,580,958
Sierra County – $50,625
Town of Silver City – $489,375
Socorro County – $45,000
City of Socorro – $242,061
Sunland Park – $77,656
Taos County – $525,000
Village of Taos Ski Valley – $97,875
Town of Taos – $1,023,223
Village of Tijeras – $67,500
Torrance County – $116,594
Town of Springer – $8,808
City of Tucumcari – $13,221
Valencia County – $437,500
Total: $99,830,299
The grant awards for small businesses via local governments are as follows:
City of Artesia – $1,065,000
City of Aztec – $1,198,125
City of Bayard – $93,188
City of Belen – $117,150
Town of Bernalillo – $1,128,900
City of Bloomfield – $153,573
City of Carlsbad – $1,151,798
Catron County – $74,550
Chaves County – $337,750
Cibola County, City of Grants, Village of Milan – $2,023,500
Village of Cimarron – $18,638
Town of Clayton / Union County – Joint application – $639,000
City of Clovis – $4,260,000
Colfax County – $117,150
Village of Columbus – $186,375
Village of Corrales – $255,600
Village of Cuba – $32,802
Curry County – $322,163
City of Deming – $186,375
Dona Ana County – $3,039,750
Village of Eagle Nest – $78,278
Eddy County – $931,875
City of Espanola – $426,000
City of Farmington – $1,447,500
City of Gallup – $2,130,000
Grant County – $93,188
Guadalupe County, City of Santa Rosa, Town of Vaughn – $1,351,963
Harding County – $22,365
City of Hobbs – $658,969
Town of Hurley – $27,956
Town of Kirtland – $93,188
City of Las Cruces – $5,440,188
City of Las Vegas – $323,920
Lea County – $530,750
Lincoln County – $18,638
City of Lordsburg – $335,394
Los Alamos County, Incorporated – $1,065,000
Village of Los Lunas – $335,475
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque – $1,006,425
City of Lovington – $131,794
Luna County – $239,625
McKinley County – $2,412,500
Mora County – $11,183
Town of Mountainair – $74,273
Otero County – $1,688,750
Village of Pecos – $13,792
Quay County – $372,750
Village of Questa – $47,925
City of Raton – $718,875
Town of Red River – $213,000
City of Rio Rancho – $465,733
Roosevelt County – $239,625
City of Roswell – $1,351,000
Village of Ruidoso – $1,171,500
San Juan County – $1,061,500
Sandoval County – $965,000
Santa Fe County, City of Santa Fe, Edgewood – $3,799,688
Sierra County – $292,875
Town of Silver City – $359,438
Socorro County – $26,093
City of Socorro – $198,090
Taos County – $292,875
Town of Taos – $479,250
Village of Tijeras – $11,183
City of Tucumcari – $27,956
Valencia County – $579,000
Total: $49,963,725
The local government grants can cover small business continuity grants, child care assistance, the purchase of PPE, expenses incurred to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the costs of public health and safety personnel.
The small business grants can cover business continuity costs and business redesign: employee payroll, scheduled mortgage payments, insurance, utilities, marketing, reconfiguring physical space, installing plexiglass barriers, purchasing of technology for working at home, and PPE for employees.
