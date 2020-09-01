Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants

City of Alamogordo – $486,726

Village of Angel Fire – $447,932

City of Anthony – $50,000

City of Artesia – $2,661,982

City of Aztec – $218,750

City of Bayard – $556,661

City of Belen – $67,500

Town of Bernalillo – $2,233,332

City of Bloomfield – $284,375

City of Carlsbad – $90,113

Catron County – $67,500

Chaves County – $537,500

Cibola County (joint application, City of Grants, Village of Milan) – $403,125

Village of Cimarron – $8,500

Town of Clayton / Union County (joint application) – $958,456

City of Clovis – $240,061

Colfax County – $50,000

Village of Columbus – $126,692

Village of Corrales – $350,000

Village of Cuba – $35,000

Curry County – $157,717

City of Deming – $148,500

Dona Ana County – $1,400,000

Village of Eagle Nest – $86,000

Eddy County – $50,000

Town of Edgewood – $50,000

City of Elephant Butte – $50,000

City of Española – $1,197,517

Town of Estancia – $19,429

City of Farmington – $1,181,250

City of Gallup – $918,581

Grant County – $118,125

Guadalupe County (joint: City of Santa Rosa, Town of Vaughn) – $109,375

Harding County – $50,000

City of Hobbs – $928,125

Town of Hurley – $20,000

Town of Kirtland – $1,000

City of Las Cruces – $7,104,802

City of Las Vegas – $2,401,443

Lea County – $50,000

Lincoln County – $63,334

City of Lordsburg – $16,894

Incorporated County of Los Alamos – $656,250

Village of Los Lunas – $53,750

Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque – $50,000

City of Lovington – $176,341

Luna County – $173,051

Village of Maxwell – $11,000

McKinley County – $16,125,000

Mora County – $10,000

Town of Mountainair – $50,000

Otero County – $168,750

Village of Pecos – $16,000

City of Portales – $109,375

Quay County – $152,550

Village of Questa – $67,500

City of Raton – $655,075

Town of Red River – $50,000

Rio Arriba County – $1,131,511

City of Rio Rancho – $11,931,686

Roosevelt County – $50,000

City of Roswell, City of – $5,556,250

City of Ruidoso Downs – $9,700

Village of Ruidoso – $2,787,792

San Juan County – $2,042,500

San Miguel County – $214,463

Sandoval County – $253,125

Village of Santa Clara – $50,000

Santa Fe County – $10,506,939

City of Santa Fe – $17,580,958

Sierra County – $50,625

Town of Silver City – $489,375

Socorro County – $45,000

City of Socorro – $242,061

Sunland Park – $77,656

Taos County – $525,000

Village of Taos Ski Valley – $97,875

Town of Taos – $1,023,223

Village of Tijeras – $67,500

Torrance County – $116,594

Town of Springer – $8,808

City of Tucumcari – $13,221

Valencia County – $437,500

Total: $99,830,299

The grant awards for small businesses via local governments are as follows:

City of Artesia – $1,065,000

City of Aztec – $1,198,125

City of Bayard – $93,188

City of Belen – $117,150

Town of Bernalillo – $1,128,900

City of Bloomfield – $153,573

City of Carlsbad – $1,151,798

Catron County – $74,550

Chaves County – $337,750

Cibola County, City of Grants, Village of Milan – $2,023,500

Village of Cimarron – $18,638

Town of Clayton / Union County – Joint application – $639,000

City of Clovis – $4,260,000

Colfax County – $117,150

Village of Columbus – $186,375

Village of Corrales – $255,600

Village of Cuba – $32,802

Curry County – $322,163

City of Deming – $186,375

Dona Ana County – $3,039,750

Village of Eagle Nest – $78,278

Eddy County – $931,875

City of Espanola – $426,000

City of Farmington – $1,447,500

City of Gallup – $2,130,000

Grant County – $93,188

Guadalupe County, City of Santa Rosa, Town of Vaughn – $1,351,963

Harding County – $22,365

City of Hobbs – $658,969

Town of Hurley – $27,956

Town of Kirtland – $93,188

City of Las Cruces – $5,440,188

City of Las Vegas – $323,920

Lea County – $530,750

Lincoln County – $18,638

City of Lordsburg – $335,394

Los Alamos County, Incorporated – $1,065,000

Village of Los Lunas – $335,475

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque – $1,006,425

City of Lovington – $131,794

Luna County – $239,625

McKinley County – $2,412,500

Mora County – $11,183

Town of Mountainair – $74,273

Otero County – $1,688,750

Village of Pecos – $13,792

Quay County – $372,750

Village of Questa – $47,925

City of Raton – $718,875

Town of Red River – $213,000

City of Rio Rancho – $465,733

Roosevelt County – $239,625

City of Roswell – $1,351,000

Village of Ruidoso – $1,171,500

San Juan County – $1,061,500

Sandoval County – $965,000

Santa Fe County, City of Santa Fe, Edgewood – $3,799,688

Sierra County – $292,875

Town of Silver City – $359,438

Socorro County – $26,093

City of Socorro – $198,090

Taos County – $292,875

Town of Taos – $479,250

Village of Tijeras – $11,183

City of Tucumcari – $27,956

Valencia County – $579,000

Total: $49,963,725

The local government grants can cover small business continuity grants, child care assistance, the purchase of PPE, expenses incurred to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the costs of public health and safety personnel.

The small business grants can cover business continuity costs and business redesign: employee payroll, scheduled mortgage payments, insurance, utilities, marketing, reconfiguring physical space, installing plexiglass barriers, purchasing of technology for working at home, and PPE for employees.