Gov. Lujan Grisham announces immediate end to New Mexico's indoor mask mandate

SANTA FE, N.M. – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state's mask mandate has been lifted, effective immediately.
The governor made the announcement during a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss the end of the state's legislative session. She even had a ceremonial removal of the masks with other lawmakers at the Roundhouse.
The mandate will be lifted for schools and daycares, leaving the decision up to individual districts and daycares. A mandate will remain in place at hospitals and nursing homes.
Rio Rancho Public Schools announced face masks will be optional for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. The district stated students and staff may still wear a face mask if they believe it is the best option for them while on campus.
Officials announced earlier this month the mandate was extended through March 4. The mask mandate was lifted last July for vaccinated individuals. The mandate was reinstated just over a month later – Aug. 20 – after the surge of the delta variant.
New Mexico's mask mandate was first put in place in May 2020.
