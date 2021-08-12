Gov. Lujan Grisham announces pilot Chile Labor Incentive Program

SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the New Mexico Department of Agriculture will commit to a $5 million pilot wage supplement program for the chile industry.

The Chile Labor Incentive Program will provide funding for chile growers, labor contractors and processors on a first-come, first-served basis. The funds will be used to incentivize hiring and retention and to supplement existing and prospective workers' wages, up to a maximum of $19.50 per hour.