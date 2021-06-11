Gov. Lujan Grisham announces reforms to Workforce Solutions Department | KOB 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced reforms to the state's Workforce Solutions Department Friday afternoon.

The improvements will target the department's ability to handle unemployment claims as well as its overall ability to help New Mexicans find and retain gainful employment. Other reforms include the following:

  • Increasing staff and enhancing performance at the agency’s Unemployment Insurance Operations Center; bringing in an outside expert to comprehensively review call center operations and recommend strategic short- and long-term improvements to more effectively resolve claimants’ needs;
  • Aggressively targeting fraud through a partnership with federal and state law enforcement authorities as well as state agencies;
  • Bringing in an independent consultant and expert to conduct an agency-wide forensic review, coordinate the creation and development of a management and operations overhaul of the department, and create and implement an action plan for addressing short- and long-term critical priorities.

