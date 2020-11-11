Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 11, 2020 10:34 AM
Created: November 11, 2020 10:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health will be led by Dr. Tracie C. Collins, the dean of the College of Population Health at the University of New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her appointment Wednesday morning. 

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Collins to our team,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “New Mexico has never needed experienced and compassionate public health leadership more than right now. Dr. Collins will hit the ground running as part of our state’s COVID-19 response effort with the Department of Health and indeed all of state government.”

Dr. Collins will officially start working in mid-December. She replaces former secretary Kathy Kunkel — who announced her plan to retire in July. 

“I am honored and excited to serve our state as health secretary,” Dr. Collins said. “I want to thank the governor for her confidence in me. This is a very challenging time for all of us. There is much work to be done to ensure the health and safety of New Mexicans. But I know the dedicated professionals of the Department of Health, and the many health care leaders throughout our state, are going to continue working tirelessly to address the needs of our diverse communities, both in this current crisis and beyond.”

Prior to her work at UNM, Dr. Collins served as the Kansas Health Foundation distinguished professor of public health and as a professor of internal medicine. At the University of Minnesota, she was co-leader of the Primary Care Research Consortium, co-director of the school’s Center for Health Equity Research Core, and an associate professor of medicine. In Texas, Collins was an assistant professor of medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine and the director of the General Internal Medicine Consult Service of the Michael E. DeBakey V.A. Medical Center in Houston. 

KOB 4 will have an interview with Dr. Collins later today, so stay tuned for more information.


