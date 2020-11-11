Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health will be led by Dr. Tracie C. Collins, the dean of the College of Population Health at the University of New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her appointment Wednesday morning.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Collins to our team,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “New Mexico has never needed experienced and compassionate public health leadership more than right now. Dr. Collins will hit the ground running as part of our state’s COVID-19 response effort with the Department of Health and indeed all of state government.”