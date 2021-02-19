Gov. Lujan Grisham believes APS should resume in-person learning

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 19, 2021 10:39 PM
Created: February 19, 2021 09:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was critical of the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education voting to keep students in a virtual learning setting.
The governor urged districts, including APS, to reopen even if teachers haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I mean this is not a debate about worthiness. It's a debate about the safest practices, we can make," she said. "And I think APS should go back to school. And I think that the board, and the superintendent should require that these conversations are fact-checked, so that we aren't scaring parents, and we aren't scaring educators. That's wrong."
The governor said she allowed public schools to reopen because she believes they can do it safely.
Dr. Fauci, medical advisor to the president, doesn't believe it's feasible to have teachers vaccinated before opening schools.
"I think it would be very difficult to get the schools open," he said.
Teachers in New Mexico can currently get the vaccine if they have underlying conditions.
