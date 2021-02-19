Gov. Lujan Grisham believes APS should resume in-person learning

"I mean this is not a debate about worthiness. It's a debate about the safest practices, we can make," she said. "And I think APS should go back to school. And I think that the board, and the superintendent should require that these conversations are fact-checked, so that we aren't scaring parents, and we aren't scaring educators. That's wrong."

The governor said she allowed public schools to reopen because she believes they can do it safely.